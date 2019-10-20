Your Weather Photos: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Your Weather Photos: Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

By Chris Blake

31 PHOTOS

1 minute ago

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
NBC 5 viewers shared their storm photos from Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
More Photo Galleries
Neiman Marcus Releases 2019 Christmas Book
Louis Vuitton Opens New Workshop in Johnson County
Connect With Us
AdChoices