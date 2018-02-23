Your Cowtown Marathon Weekend Forecast

The Cowtown Marathon is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend and the weather will be factor during the two days of races Saturday and Sunday.

The races will go on rain or shine. Individual races may be delayed or rescheduled for lightening or thunderstorms.

Here's the detailed forecast for each event:

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018



7:00 a.m. – 10K

80% chance for Thunderstorms. Some may be severe with hail and high winds. Any storms will contain lightning. Temperature will be 55 degrees.

8:30 a.m. – Adult 5K

80% chance for Thunderstorms. Some may be severe with hail and high winds. Any storms will contain lightning. Temperature will be 58 degrees.

9:30 a.m. – Cowtown Kids 5K

80% chance for Thunderstorms. Some may be severe with hail and high winds. Any storms will contain lightning. Temperature will be 59 degrees.



Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018



7:00 a.m. – Ultra Marathon, Marathon & Half Marathon

Dry! Partly cloudy. Temperature will be 41 degrees. Light south winds. Temperature will be near 60 degrees by 1 p.m.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Participants are asked to watch the Cowtown's social media networks for the latest updates. The Cowtown on Facebook | The Cowtown on Twitter | CowtownMarathon.org



More:Cowtown Interactive Map

