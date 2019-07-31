Young Mother Dies Defending Daughter; Suspect Still on Run

Forest Hill Police say Demetrice Stewart was shot at a party where some 200 teenagers had gathered on July 20. She died earlier this week after remaining in the hospital for more than a week. (Published 43 minutes ago)

Young Mother of Eight Dies Defending Daughter; Suspect Still on the Run

Wednesday night, friends and family released balloons for a young mother who was shot and killed defending her teenage daughter.

Forest Hill Police say Demetrice Stewart was shot at a party where some 200 teenagers had gathered on July 20. She died earlier this week after remaining in the hospital for more than a week.

Police say the person who shot her is still on the loose, saying there is no information to give on a suspect at this time.

Demetrice Stewart's family has a message for the person who took her life.

Apple Contractors Found Listening In on Siri Conversations

Apple has long touted its commitment to protecting customer data, but according to a new report from The Guardian, humans are listening in on conversations with Apple's voice assistant Siri. According to an anonymous whistleblower, Apple contractors regularly eavesdrop on recordings with medical information, drug deals and even intimate moments. (Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019)

"You left behind a grieving family, a mother of eight," said Demetrice's sister, Tiffaney Stewart. "It really kind of feels like I'm having an out of body experience. Like I am saddened, but I'm more angry,"

It happened on July 20. Stewart said Demetrice got a phone call from her oldest daughter saying a group of people were trying to fight her at a party in Forest Hill.

Stewart said, naturally, her sister went to her daughter's defense.

She said Demetrice went to the party, stood in front of her daughter during an altercation and someone started shooting.

"She simply called her mother, her mother came to protect her and she lost her life."

Demetrice, just 30-years-old, died more than a week later at the hospital.

More Than 100 Million Affected by Capital One Breach

Capital One says a hacker got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit. (Published Monday, July 29, 2019)

The youngest of the eight children she left behind just a year old.

"We will keep her memory alive. They're going to know who their mother is," said Stewart. "She was a very charismatic person. She was a fun person."

Police said it was reported that several people on the scene were recording the incident on cell phones.

Anyone who has a recording is asked to call the Forest Hill Police Department at 817-531-5265.