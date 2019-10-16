Young Girls Accused of Stealing Shop Owners Car

Surveillance video from inside a Bazaar on Harry Hines Boulevard shows two young girls entering the store Monday morning buying a cell phone for $200 dollars.
The owner had concerns about the amount of cash the young girls had.
"They had more money in their pockets so I got concerned," store owner Adalid Ochoa said.
His suspicions were right.
"These two little girls they came to the store to and they came to buy something, but at the same time they grabbed the keys for my car and they run away with my car," Ochoa said.
The video shows a girl in a blue sweatshirt trying to get the other girl with her to grab the car keys on the counter. That girl refuses and pushes the girl in the blue shirt closer to the keys.
While the owner is distracted with another customer she grabs them.
The owner didn't realize his car was missing for about three hours.
"It's sad because especially when it comes from our community, they are Latinos, and we feel bad and that's why we have a bad reputation you know what I mean because of those kind of things," Ochoa said.
The car is a gray, 4-door infinity with a dent in the bumper and a Patriots sticker on the back.
"I hope we find the car and those girls find their way," Ochoa said.
Dallas Police Department is investigating.