A necklace part of the Kendra Scott Fall collection honors the memory of a young Texas girl killed in a crash in 2016. It's Y-shaped necklace and named the "Bethany." (Published 3 hours ago)

"When we heard their story we knew that there was something that we wanted to do extra special for this amazing family," said Sheena Wilde, Director of philanthropy for Kendra Scott.

Bethany Bertling, 6, was killed in a car crash on Father's Day in 2016 near Seguin.

