Young Child Shot in East Texas Home

The Henderson County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a young child was shot inside an East Texas home Monday.



The sheriff's department said the child was shot at about 11:30 a.m. inside a home in Mabank and was soon after transported to the East Texas Medical Center in Gun Barrel City before being taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas.



Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting including whether it was accidental or intentional.



No arrests have been made, according to the sheriff's department.



Child Protective Services, the county district attorney and the sheriff's department are investigating the case.