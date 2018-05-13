Young Child Rushed to Hospital After Rescue from Backyard Pool - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
    Young Child Rushed to Hospital After Rescue from Backyard Pool

      Arlington Police tell NBC 5 they responded to a potential drowning call in the 7400 block of Lands End Drive Sunday afternoon.

      Investigators said a 4-year-old child was transported to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. As of this writing, the child's condition is unknown. 

      The Arlington Police Department said they are still trying to determine exactly what happened and that they are investigating.

      Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

