FILE - This Oct. 26, 2011, file photo, shows the logo of the online reviews website Yelp in neon on a wall at the company's Manhattan offices in New York.

The restaurant review web site Yelp announced today that it is planning to add health inspection reports to its restaurant listings in some of the nation's largest states, including Texas.

In a post on its blog, the company said it has been working for five years with local health departments to expand information on health inspections to a wider number of businesses.

Since 2013, health inspection information has been available for restaurants in the city of San Francisco only. The company is now adding Texas, New York, California, Illinois and Washington, D.C., to the list of areas where restaurant inspection information will be available. It did not say when the data would be available. It said it plans to roll out the feature to more states in the coming months.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.



Timeline: LA Trader Joe's Standoff