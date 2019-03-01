Yelp Releases List of Texas' Best Places to Eat

Yelp has released a list of 100 Texas' Best Places to Eat. North Texas made a mark with 25 restaurants on the list.
Check out spots with the best cuisine, according to Yelp, in Grapevine, Dallas, Fort Worth, McKinney, Crowley, Carrollton, Lewisville, Denton, Mesquite, Irving, Plano and Frisco, respectively.
1. Tony's Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery
2. Gino's Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio
3. Kurry Takos – Austin
4. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine
5. Frank – Dallas
6. It's a Punjabi Affair – Amarillo
7. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar – Fort Worth
8. Nancy's Sky Garden – Austin
9. Las Tortas Perronas – Houston
10. DB's Rustic Iron BBQ – Terlingua
11. Boteco – Austin
12. Jewboy Burgers – Austin
13. Granny's Tacos – Austin
14. Hugs Cafe – McKinney
15. Nelson's BBQ – San Antonio
16. Fu Manchung – Spring
17. Aladdin Cafe – Crowley
18. Kat's Barbecue – Santa Fe
19. Munchiez – Carrollton
20. Vietwich – Sugar Land
21. Abo Youssef – Austin
22. Casa Mia Latin Cuisine – Lewisville
23. Tranky's Tacos – Garland
24. Ceviche Ceviche – South Padre Island
25. Yia Yia’s House of Gyros Mesquite – Mesquite
26. Thyme For Lunch – San Antonio
27. Taste Community Restaurant – Fort Worth
28. Boca 31 – Denton
29. T-Loc's Sonora Hot Dogs – Austin
30. Le' Pam's House of Creole – Houston
31. Ceviche7 – Austin
32. Fuego Latino Gastropub – Round Rock
33. Van's Banh Mi – Austin
34. Leon Valley Cafe – San Antonio
35. The Pita Shop - San Marcos
36. Diced Poke – Houston
37. El Taquito – El Paso
38. Empa Mundo – Irving
39. Pappa Gyros – Katy
40. Mama Frances Soul Kitchen – La Marque
41. Slider Provider – Helotes
42. Butcher Block Food & Drinks – Dallas
43. Moi Vietnamese Grill – Pflugerville
44. Bowl Mami – Carrollton
45. Taqueria El Crucero – Waco
46. Cafe Homestead – Waco
47. Papa's Burgers – San Antonio
48. Whiskers Fish & Burgers – Dallas
49. Tiba Grill – Arlington
50. Quixote Bakery Cafe – Richland Hills
51. Coco Shrimp – Fort Worth
52. Yoyo's Hot Dog – Houston
53. Hoody's Sub Shop – Round Rock
54. Santorini Cafe – Austin
55. DEE DEE – Austin
56. The Shed Market – Abilene
57. Banh Mi Houston – Spring
58. E B Latin Bistro – Plano
59. Railway Cafe – Athens
60. Truth BBQ – Brenham
61. The Big Kahuna – Austin
62. Titas Taco House – Humble
63. Lula Jane's – Waco
64. Casa Jacaranda – Venus
65. Crepes 4 U – Plano
66. Ephesus Mediterranean Grill – Dallas
67. Pollos Asados Los Norteños – San Antonio
68. Irie's Island Food – Port Aransas
69. The Flying Carpet – Austin
70. Crepe Crazy - Dripping Springs
71. Banh Mi Ngon – Austin
72. Comfort Cafe – Smithville
73. CorkScrew BBQ – Spring
74. Outlaw Kitchens – San Antonio
75. Spicy Mikes Bar-B-Q Haven – Amarillo
76. Local Poke – Houston
77. BackDraft Pizzeria – Bee Cave
78. Alamo Hot Dog – San Antonio
79. Sky Rocket Burger – Dallas
80. The B's Kitchen – Austin
81. Spice Station – Kingsville
82. Iron Fish Sushi & Grill – Pflugerville
83. Taco y Vino – Dallas
84. Not Just Q – Dallas
85. Steves' Market & Deli – Brownwood
86. Papi's Pies – Round Rock
87. Avesta Persian Grill – Houston
88. Lebowski's Grill – Austin
89. Tyler's Barbeque – Amarillo
90. Up Inspired Kitchen – Frisco
91. Tender Smokehouse – Celina
92. Sharks Burger – Leander
93. Eggsquisite Cafe – Allen
94. 5 Ate Cafe – Spring
95. Sushi Kadan – Carrollton
96. Nyam Nyam Cafe – Cypress
97. Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine – Fort Worth
98. The Red Vault Bistro – Flatonia
99. Okome Don – Houston
100. La Cocina de Roberto - The Woodlands