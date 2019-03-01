Yelp Releases List of Texas' Best Places to Eat

Tommy Tamale in Grapevine. Photo by Carol K. via Yelp

Yelp has released a list of 100 Texas' Best Places to Eat. North Texas made a mark with 25 restaurants on the list.

Check out spots with the best cuisine, according to Yelp, in Grapevine, Dallas, Fort Worth, McKinney, Crowley, Carrollton, Lewisville, Denton, Mesquite, Irving, Plano and Frisco, respectively.

1. Tony's Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery

2. Gino's Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio

3. Kurry Takos – Austin

4. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine

5. Frank – Dallas

6. It's a Punjabi Affair – Amarillo

7. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar – Fort Worth

8. Nancy's Sky Garden – Austin

9. Las Tortas Perronas – Houston

10. DB's Rustic Iron BBQ – Terlingua

11. Boteco – Austin

12. Jewboy Burgers – Austin

13. Granny's Tacos – Austin

14. Hugs Cafe – McKinney

15. Nelson's BBQ – San Antonio

16. Fu Manchung – Spring

17. Aladdin Cafe – Crowley

18. Kat's Barbecue – Santa Fe

19. Munchiez – Carrollton

20. Vietwich – Sugar Land

21. Abo Youssef – Austin

22. Casa Mia Latin Cuisine – Lewisville

23. Tranky's Tacos – Garland

24. Ceviche Ceviche – South Padre Island

25. Yia Yia’s House of Gyros Mesquite – Mesquite

26. Thyme For Lunch – San Antonio

27. Taste Community Restaurant – Fort Worth

28. Boca 31 – Denton

29. T-Loc's Sonora Hot Dogs – Austin

30. Le' Pam's House of Creole – Houston

31. Ceviche7 – Austin

32. Fuego Latino Gastropub – Round Rock

33. Van's Banh Mi – Austin

34. Leon Valley Cafe – San Antonio

35. The Pita Shop - San Marcos

36. Diced Poke – Houston

37. El Taquito – El Paso

38. Empa Mundo – Irving

39. Pappa Gyros – Katy

40. Mama Frances Soul Kitchen – La Marque

41. Slider Provider – Helotes

42. Butcher Block Food & Drinks – Dallas

43. Moi Vietnamese Grill – Pflugerville

44. Bowl Mami – Carrollton

45. Taqueria El Crucero – Waco

46. Cafe Homestead – Waco

47. Papa's Burgers – San Antonio

48. Whiskers Fish & Burgers – Dallas

49. Tiba Grill – Arlington

50. Quixote Bakery Cafe – Richland Hills

51. Coco Shrimp – Fort Worth

52. Yoyo's Hot Dog – Houston

53. Hoody's Sub Shop – Round Rock

54. Santorini Cafe – Austin

55. DEE DEE – Austin

56. The Shed Market – Abilene

57. Banh Mi Houston – Spring

58. E B Latin Bistro – Plano

59. Railway Cafe – Athens

60. Truth BBQ – Brenham

61. The Big Kahuna – Austin

62. Titas Taco House – Humble

63. Lula Jane's – Waco

64. Casa Jacaranda – Venus

65. Crepes 4 U – Plano

66. Ephesus Mediterranean Grill – Dallas

67. Pollos Asados Los Norteños – San Antonio

68. Irie's Island Food – Port Aransas

69. The Flying Carpet – Austin

70. Crepe Crazy - Dripping Springs

71. Banh Mi Ngon – Austin

72. Comfort Cafe – Smithville

73. CorkScrew BBQ – Spring

74. Outlaw Kitchens – San Antonio

75. Spicy Mikes Bar-B-Q Haven – Amarillo

76. Local Poke – Houston

77. BackDraft Pizzeria – Bee Cave

78. Alamo Hot Dog – San Antonio

79. Sky Rocket Burger – Dallas

80. The B's Kitchen – Austin

81. Spice Station – Kingsville

82. Iron Fish Sushi & Grill – Pflugerville

83. Taco y Vino – Dallas

84. Not Just Q – Dallas

85. Steves' Market & Deli – Brownwood

86. Papi's Pies – Round Rock

87. Avesta Persian Grill – Houston

88. Lebowski's Grill – Austin

89. Tyler's Barbeque – Amarillo

90. Up Inspired Kitchen – Frisco

91. Tender Smokehouse – Celina

92. Sharks Burger – Leander

93. Eggsquisite Cafe – Allen

94. 5 Ate Cafe – Spring

95. Sushi Kadan – Carrollton

96. Nyam Nyam Cafe – Cypress

97. Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine – Fort Worth

98. The Red Vault Bistro – Flatonia

99. Okome Don – Houston

100. La Cocina de Roberto - The Woodlands