Yelp Releases List of Texas' Best Places to Eat

North Texas made a mark with 25 restaurants on the Yelp list.

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 20 minutes ago

    Carol K. via Yelp
    Tommy Tamale in Grapevine. Photo by Carol K. via Yelp

    Yelp has released a list of 100 Texas' Best Places to Eat. North Texas made a mark with 25 restaurants on the list.

    Check out spots with the best cuisine, according to Yelp, in Grapevine, Dallas, Fort Worth, McKinney, Crowley, Carrollton, Lewisville, Denton, Mesquite, Irving, Plano and Frisco, respectively.

    1. Tony's Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery

    2. Gino's Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio

    3. Kurry Takos – Austin

    4. Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe – Grapevine

    5. Frank – Dallas

    6. It's a Punjabi Affair – Amarillo

    7. Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar – Fort Worth

    8. Nancy's Sky Garden – Austin

    9. Las Tortas Perronas – Houston

    10. DB's Rustic Iron BBQ – Terlingua

    11. Boteco – Austin

    12. Jewboy Burgers – Austin

    13. Granny's Tacos – Austin

    14. Hugs Cafe – McKinney

    15. Nelson's BBQ – San Antonio

    16. Fu Manchung – Spring

    17. Aladdin Cafe – Crowley

    18. Kat's Barbecue – Santa Fe

    19. Munchiez – Carrollton

    20. Vietwich – Sugar Land

    21. Abo Youssef – Austin

    22. Casa Mia Latin Cuisine – Lewisville

    23. Tranky's Tacos – Garland

    24. Ceviche Ceviche – South Padre Island

    25. Yia Yia’s House of Gyros Mesquite – Mesquite

    26. Thyme For Lunch – San Antonio

    27. Taste Community Restaurant – Fort Worth

    28. Boca 31 – Denton

    29. T-Loc's Sonora Hot Dogs – Austin

    30. Le' Pam's House of Creole – Houston

    31. Ceviche7 – Austin

    32. Fuego Latino Gastropub – Round Rock

    33. Van's Banh Mi – Austin

    34. Leon Valley Cafe – San Antonio

    35. The Pita Shop - San Marcos

    36. Diced Poke – Houston

    37. El Taquito – El Paso

    38. Empa Mundo – Irving

    39. Pappa Gyros – Katy

    40. Mama Frances Soul Kitchen – La Marque

    41. Slider Provider – Helotes

    42. Butcher Block Food & Drinks – Dallas

    43. Moi Vietnamese Grill – Pflugerville

    44. Bowl Mami – Carrollton

    45. Taqueria El Crucero – Waco

    46. Cafe Homestead – Waco

    47. Papa's Burgers – San Antonio

    48. Whiskers Fish & Burgers – Dallas

    49. Tiba Grill – Arlington

    50. Quixote Bakery Cafe – Richland Hills

    51. Coco Shrimp – Fort Worth

    52. Yoyo's Hot Dog – Houston

    53. Hoody's Sub Shop – Round Rock

    54. Santorini Cafe – Austin

    55. DEE DEE – Austin

    56. The Shed Market – Abilene

    57. Banh Mi Houston – Spring

    58. E B Latin Bistro – Plano

    59. Railway Cafe – Athens

    60. Truth BBQ – Brenham

    61. The Big Kahuna – Austin

    62. Titas Taco House – Humble

    63. Lula Jane's – Waco

    64. Casa Jacaranda – Venus

    65. Crepes 4 U – Plano

    66. Ephesus Mediterranean Grill – Dallas

    67. Pollos Asados Los Norteños – San Antonio

    68. Irie's Island Food – Port Aransas

    69. The Flying Carpet – Austin

    70. Crepe Crazy - Dripping Springs

    71. Banh Mi Ngon – Austin

    72. Comfort Cafe – Smithville

    73. CorkScrew BBQ – Spring

    74. Outlaw Kitchens – San Antonio

    75. Spicy Mikes Bar-B-Q Haven – Amarillo

    76. Local Poke – Houston

    77. BackDraft Pizzeria – Bee Cave

    78. Alamo Hot Dog – San Antonio

    79. Sky Rocket Burger – Dallas

    80. The B's Kitchen – Austin

    81. Spice Station – Kingsville

    82. Iron Fish Sushi & Grill – Pflugerville

    83. Taco y Vino – Dallas

    84. Not Just Q – Dallas

    85. Steves' Market & Deli – Brownwood

    86. Papi's Pies – Round Rock

    87. Avesta Persian Grill – Houston

    88. Lebowski's Grill – Austin

    89. Tyler's Barbeque – Amarillo

    90. Up Inspired Kitchen – Frisco

    91. Tender Smokehouse – Celina

    92. Sharks Burger – Leander

    93. Eggsquisite Cafe – Allen

    94. 5 Ate Cafe – Spring

    95. Sushi Kadan – Carrollton

    96. Nyam Nyam Cafe – Cypress

    97. Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine – Fort Worth

    98. The Red Vault Bistro – Flatonia

    99. Okome Don – Houston

    100. La Cocina de Roberto - The Woodlands

