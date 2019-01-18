Wylie Police Investigating Student Assault on Teacher

Wylie police are investigating an assault on a teacher by a student.
The incident happened Wednesday, January 16 around 3:30 p.m. when a Wylie Police Department School Resource Officer responded to Burnett Junior High School in reference to a juvenile problem.
According to police, a 13-year-old male student assaulted a teacher inside of one of the classrooms. The teacher suffered a minor injurt but was able to subdue the student.
No other students were involved.
Police are still investigating and are expected to file a charge of Assault on a Public Servant against the student.