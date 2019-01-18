Wylie Police Investigating Student Assault on Teacher

BLACKSBURG, VA - JUNE 14: New deadbolts secure doors without handles in a classroom on second floor of Norris Hall ahead of the phased re-use of building June 14, 2007 in Blacksburg, Virginia. On April 16, 2007, Virginia Tech undergraduate student Hsung-wei Cho went on a shooting rampage on the second floor, killing 30 of his 32 victims there, while they were attending or teaching engineering and language classes in Norris Hall. Virginia Tech President Charles Steger said the June 18 reopening of Norris Hall is the best way for the College of Engineering and the Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics to heal and move forward. No general assignment classes will be held in Norris, but the 70,000-square-foot building will be used for offices and laboratories. The classrooms where the shootings happened will remain closed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Wylie police are investigating an assault on a teacher by a student.

The incident happened Wednesday, January 16 around 3:30 p.m. when a Wylie Police Department School Resource Officer responded to Burnett Junior High School in reference to a juvenile problem.

According to police, a 13-year-old male student assaulted a teacher inside of one of the classrooms. The teacher suffered a minor injurt but was able to subdue the student.

No other students were involved.

Police are still investigating and are expected to file a charge of Assault on a Public Servant against the student.