Wylie Police Ask for Help Locating Missing Man

The Wylie Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing person -- 58-year-old George Adams.

Wylie police responded to the 400 block of Fleming Street for a welfare check on May 30. After no one answered the door of the residence, police said Adams' sister entered and discovered Adams was missing.

Police said officers checked the location and did not suspect foul play.

The last contact family members said they had with Adams was on May 27.

Police said Adams is a white male, who stands 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is balding, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has seen Adams or knows his current location, they are asked to contact the Wylie Police Department at 972-442-8170.