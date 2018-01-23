Wylie Man Reported Missing, Police Ask for Public's Help

Wylie police are investigating the disappearance of a man whose family says they haven't seen him for nearly a week. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018)

Christian Hughes, 22, is described as a black man, approximately 5-feet 7-inches and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

His family tells NBC 5 Hughes was headed to Carrollton on Jan. 18, the night he was last seen. Dallas police discovered his abandoned car near the 2100 block of Holmes Drive in Dallas a few days later.

"I've just been spending my days and nights wandering downtown, calling his name and trying to find my son," said Kenneth Crisp, Hughes's father.

Family and friends say Hughes was passionate about martial arts, working out at a gym in Allen every week. His teammates there say they were shocked to hear he's now a missing person.

"He's the nicest guy I know, very humble, and I can't imagine anyone having anything against him," said Steven Ngo, one of Hughes's instructors.

Family members say Hughes was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, Wylie police are asking you contact them at 972-442-8171 or your local law enforcement.