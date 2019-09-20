Wylie High School Lockdown Lifted

Wylie High School was locked down Friday morning after a threat was received by the district earlier in the day. (Published Sept. 20, 2019)

Wylie High School was locked down Friday morning after a threat was received by the district earlier in the day.

Wylie ISD tweeted at about 9:50 a.m. that the lockdown was in effect and that students and staff are safe.

The district told NBC 5 they considered the threat serious and that police were searching for a person who was not a student. That person was later determined to be at his home and not in the school building.

By 10:35 a.m., the lockdown had been lifted and students were seen leaving the building.

Officials with the district have not confirmed any other information, including the nature of the threat or who it may have been directed toward.

