Wrong-Way Driver Crashes Into Plano Motel, Flees on Foot: PD

A wrong-way driver who fled from police and crashed at a Plano motel Tuesday morning is still on the run, police said.

Police tried to stop the vehicle near Parker Road and Central Expressway when the drive sped away and drove over the median, heading southbound into northbound traffic, police said.

The vehicle was pulling a trailer which side-swiped a utility pole, ripping open the side of the trailer and spilling content and debris, police said.

The truck drove under the carport at a Red Roof Inn, damaging the overhang, police said. The driver fled the scene on foot and remains at-large, police said.

Police believe the truck and trailer were stolen.