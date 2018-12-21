A wrong-way driver was hospitalized late Thursday night after crashing into a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus, police say.
The crash happened shortly before midnight on the Jefferson Street viaduct bridge.
Officers said the woman was driving the wrong way when she collided with the DART bus. Paramedics took her to a hospital with a leg injury, police said. Her wounds were not life-threatening.
The bus driver was not hurt. There were no passengers on board at the time, police said.
No further details were released.