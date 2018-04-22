Wrong Way Driver Causes Deadly Crash Along I-20

Investigators for the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said a wrong way driver caused a deadly crash along I-20 in Duncanville on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

Investigators for the Dallas County Sheriff's Department said a wrong way driver caused a deadly crash along I-20 in Duncanville on Saturday.

Officers said the driver of a Nissan Armada was going eastbound in the westbound lanes Saturday. They said that driver sideswiped a vehicle, which caused that driver to spin out of control and slam into a third vehicle.

Police said the wrong way driver then hit a fourth vehicle head-on. The fourth vehicle then ran into a semi-truck, which caused the semi to jackknife and slam into the center median. The wrong way driver's car then burst into flames.

The wrong way driver is now in police custody while recovering in the hospital. he has been identified as Guillermo Suarez. The Dallas Sheriff's Department said he will likely be charged with intoxication manslaughter or manslaughter, depending on the investigation.

Do Not Eat Any Romaine Lettuce, CDC Warns

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned not to eat any romaine lettuce after an e. coli outbreak has sickened over 50 people across 16 U.S. states. All lettuce is suspect unless it is clearly not from Arizona. (Published Saturday, April 21, 2018)

The driver of the fourth vehicle that the wrong way driver hit head on died in the crash. So far that person has not been identified.

I-20 remained closed for several hours Saturday evening as crews investigated, but was reopened just before midnight.

