Wreck on Highway 67 Sends Four to the Hospital

Four vehicles were involved in a wreck overnight in Dallas. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Four people were transported to the hospital after a wreck in Dallas overnight.

According to Dallas Police, at 1:19 a.m., a wreck occurred on the 4900 block of Marvin D. Love Frwy (Hwy 67).

When officers arrived they found four vehicles at the scene that suffered damage. A silver Impala sedan had been disabled on the side of the road with a black Toyota coup parked behind it. According to police, a third vehicle, a black Toyota Aviator, struck the Toyota coup, causing it to hit the passenger of the Impala sedan who had been standing in between the Impala and the Toyota coup.

The Toyota Aviator then rotated onto the lanes of traffic, causing a fourth vehicle to strike it.

The driver of the Toyota Aviator was transported to the hospital and is being investigated for intoxication, according to police.

The passenger who was struck was also transported to an area hospital, along with a 13-year-old and the driver of the Toyota coup.

The passenger and the 13-year-old had suffered major injuries while the driver of the Toyota coup suffered unknown injuries.