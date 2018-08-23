Wounded North Texas Marine Gets Donated Vehicle

Cpl. Michael Fox was wounded in Afghanistan. He has a new adapted SUV thanks to donations through the 'Recycled Rides' program. (Published 33 minutes ago)

A North Texas Marine has a new vehicle, thanks to a donated car and donated time.

Cpl. Michael Fox was wounded in Afghanistan in 2011, when he stepped on an improvised explosive device and lost both his legs. On Thursday, Fox got a donated and adapted 2014 Nissan Pathfinder through the National Auto Body Council's Recycled Rides program. Fox was nominated by Homes for Our Troops, a national nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, like Fox.

"It's incredibly humbling and I'm incredibly grateful for all of you," said Fox after his new ride was unveiled. "I can't thank you enough."

The SUV was donated by GEICO, and workers at Caliber Collision in Little Elm donated 200 hours to adapt it for Fox's special needs.

"I put myself in this guy's shoes," said auto painter Jesus Hernandez, whose brother is a Marine. "I would want somebody to reach out to me, help me out, make my life a little bit easier."

"Right now I'm usng portable hand controls on my wife's vehicle, and this one has permanent hand controls," explained Fox. "So it's going to be a lot safer."

The donated vehicle came with a bonus; a back seat full of toys for Fox's 9-month old son, Grant.

"Our son was actually born on his 'alive day'," said Erica Fox. "All these little milestones, everything just comes together, and it's just been a really long, but rewarding road."