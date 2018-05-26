Would-be Robber Shot in Oak Lawn: Police

A person is in the hospital Saturday after trying to rob someone in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of Cedar Springs Road and Hawthorne Avenue at about 3:25 a.m. where a person said that someone tried to rob them. Police said the victim pulled a handgun and shot the would-be robber to protect himself.

The robbery suspect, injured from the shooting, fled to a nearby hospital. Police said upon release from the hospital, the suspect will be placed under arrest and taken to the Lew Sterrett Jail.

Police have not said whether they believe this suspect is connected to any of the previous assaults and robberies that have occurred in the Oak Lawn neighborhood over the past month.

