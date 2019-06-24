World War II Veteran Gets New Roof Through Roof for Vets Program

95-year-old Raymond Barton needed to replace his leaky roof. Lon Smith Roofing 'Roof for Vets' program stepped in to help, Monday, June 24, 2019.

With an army of roofers on top of his house, and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and various media in front of his house, 95-year-old Raymond Barton was almost at a loss for words.

"This was just a gift from the good Lord," Barton said teary-eyed. "I think I don't deserve it."

Barton was the recipient of Lon Smith Roofing's 'Roof for Vets' program. He was in the process of getting a new roof when company Vice President Scott Hamilton made the announcement the Marine veteran wouldn't have to worry about paying for it on his fixed income.

"I've never been given anything in my life," Barton said. "He said, I don't know why these people are doing this for me," explained Barton's son, Raymond Barton Jr. "I said, 'Dad, you're a veteran.' He said, 'son, I was doing my duty.'"

Barton, who will turn 96-years-old in July, said he enlisted in the Marines right out of high school. He served in the Pacific Theater during World War II.

"At the time there was no question about it. I just know it was my duty to serve my country," Barton said. "Most all of my group joined the Marine Corps and many of them didn't come back."

'Roof for Vets' provides four veterans a year with a free roof.