World War II Vet Receives More Than 50,000 Cards on 100th Birthday

Published 2 hours ago

    World War II Vet Asks For One Birthday Wish

    World War II veteran "Joe Cuba" is turning 100 in a little more than a week and he has just one birthday wish -- to receive 100 birthday cards. (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

    World War II veterna Joe Cuba celebrated his 100th birthday over the weekend -- having received about 50,000 birthday cards.

    Earlier this month Cuba shared a photo online asking for 100 birthday cards on his birthday, March 2.

    Not only did people across the country answer the call, tens of thousands of times, many showed up at his party in Wichita Falls over the weekend.

    "I don't deserve all the gifts and glory, but I accept it and I thank them for coming and wishing me well," Cuba said. "That's the best thing. Yeah. And, uh, I don't have to have a lot of goodies as the saying goes, but I enjoy 'em as well."

    According to a post on Facebook, Cuba even received a letter from President Donald Trump who sent the veteran his best wishes "on this tremendous milestone."

    The Texas House of Representatives also sent Cuba a certificate, celebrating his 100th birthday.

    Cuba is still receiving cards and expects to receive more than a few this week.

