The President George Bush Turnpike is closed after an explosive device from the World War II era was found in Rowlett.



Police say someone found a World War II mortar and brought it to a home in the 4600 block of Bayonne Drive Monday morning.



The Garland Bomb unit has responded to the scene, although it is unclear if the mortar is still dangerous.

A mortar is a muzzle-loading artillery piece that fires explosive projectiles.



The area has been evacuated for safety reasons and because of proximity to the area, the turnpike is shut down from Interstate 30 to State Highway 66.



It is not known when the turnpike will reopen.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.