World War II Veteran Thriving in Latest Career Move

A decade ago, Delmar Wallace, a World War II veteran, found himself in need of a job. (Published May 3, 2018)

A recent post to a Collin County Facebook group featured a World War II veteran, named Delmar Wallace, or "Wally," as he’s known, and the customers who go out of their way to see the hardware store clerk.

“People come in and take my picture all the time with their kids,” said Wallace. “Yeah, I have a lot of repeat customers.”

Wallace served in the Navy during World War II, had a career in insurance sales and was a home builder for two decades. At 81, he found himself in need of a job.

“My game plan was to die at 80 and I didn’t die,” said Wallace.

“I woke up 81 years old. And I can’t drink scotch on social security,” he joked. “I needed a job, so who’s going to hire anyone at 81 years old?”

He applied at the Lowe's Home Improvement store in McKinney and got the job. He’s been there 10 years, most recently earning a full time position in the hardware department where Wallace draws on his home-building experience to help customers.

“If they got a problem, I try to solve most their problems if I can,” said the 91 year old.

Anthony McElroy, the store manager, said he gets frequent compliments about Wallace who specializes in walking customers through simple fixes.

“Wally has done that time and time again where we continue to get compliments,” said McElroy. “They drive past other stores just to see Wally.”

Wallace, who is married to his wife of 68 years, said he there are only three reasons he’d leave his job.

“Win the lottery, die or they fire me,” Wallace deadpanned.

“It gives me a reason to get up in the morning.”