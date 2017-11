Authorities in Irving were called to rescue a worker whose backhoe slid into a ditch Monday morning. (Published 18 minutes ago)

Authorities in Irving were called to rescue a worker whose backhoe slid into a ditch Monday morning.

The worker was driving a backhoe in the 3300 block of West Walnut Hill Lane when it fell down into a trench on the side of the road.

An Irving fire spokesman said the worker climbed out of the backhoe and was waiting when firefighters arrived.

The spokesman added that the injuries were minor.