Work Begins to Remove Trinity River Standing Wave

Work has started to remove a controversial wave feature installed by the city in 2011.

The Trinity River Standing Wave is slated to be partially removed with construction work beginning this month.

In 2017, the city council voted to spend almost $2 Million to partially remove the whitewater feature. The channel was supposed to allow a calmer passage for smaller boats and kayaks but instead it created a more turbulent passage.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had issues with the wave because they said it made the river unnavigable.

The city spent $4 Million to install the wave. Now it will cost nearly half that to remove it.

According to permits filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, work is scheduled to run through late-November 2018. The schedule, the city said, is dependant on rainfall amounts and river levels during the removal.

During the project, the Santa Fe Trestle Trail will be closed. The Trinity River is also closed to boating traffic during the removal.