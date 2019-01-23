Drivers will need to know about the closures of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas and Interstate 35W in Fort Worth. (Published 39 minutes ago)

Closures You Need to Know About: Woodall Rodgers, I-35W

Woodall Rodgers Freeway

All lanes of westbound Woodall Rodgers Freeway (Spur 366) will be closed overnight Wednesday Jan. 23 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to replace overhead signs. Southbound traffic on U.S. 75 and northbound traffic on I-345/I-45 wishing to go westbound on Loop 366 (Woodall Rodgers) will be detoured. Entrance ramps through the Woodall Rodgers tunnel, westbound will also be closed. Please seek alternate routes.

Fort Worth I-35W

Construction begins tonight and will occur every night through Feb. 3. All southbound lanes will be closing from Trinity River to State Highway 121. Drivers can use the TEXpress lanes during this time for free.