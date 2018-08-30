Wood Carved Eagle Statue Stolen From Irving Nature Trail

The statue used to stand over the Campion Trail in Irving. (Published Aug. 20, 2018)

Police in Irving want to find the person who stole a city statue of a wood carved eagle.

A City of Irving Facebook post showed the aftermath of the crime. It appeared that the thief took some kind of saw to the eagle's legs.

"Help bring our feathered friend home! Campion Trail belongs to every resident, a crime was committed and we need your help bringing those responsible forward," the post read.

"What a shame that someone stole something that was added for the beautification of the trails!" wrote Michell Hall Banda, who said her husband, Rob Banda, created the carvings for the city.

Anyone with information that can help solve the mystery is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 or email ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org and reference case number 18-18949.