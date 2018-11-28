Women Business Owners Are Less Optimistic Than Men: Study

Building optimism was the theme of an event Capital One recently hosted at the Dallas Entrepreneur Center. The Own Your Optimism event was organized to inspire, equip and empower women entrepreneurs in the area. (Published 56 minutes ago)

Study Shows Women Business Owners Are Less Optimistic Than Men

Connections and conversation paid off for women entrepreneurs in Dallas.

Their networking was Wednesday's Tell Me Something Good.

More than 100 women entrepreneurs came together to network and to hear how business optimism in Dallas-Fort Worth compares to that around the nation.

The latest Small Business Growth Index from Capital One shows continued growth and a strong economy have small business optimism reaching post-recession highs.

A news release says, "The survey found 67 percent of business owners overall think business conditions in their area are good or excellent, up from 60 percent a year ago."

However, for the first time since 2010, male business owners are more optimistic than women owners.

"While female business owners have historically been more optimistic than males, the survey shows there has been a reversal. Sixty-nine percent of male small business owners say current economic conditions are good or excellent, up from 57 percent a year ago. Meanwhile, 64 percent of women believe conditions are good or excellent, compared to 63 percent one year ago," according to the survey of 500 small business owners.

Building optimism was the theme of an event Capital One recently hosted at the Dallas Entrepreneur Center.

The Own Your Optimism event was organized to inspire, equip and empower women entrepreneurs in the area.

