Tarrant County Women 'Fired Up!' About New Salsa

Fired Up! is the name of a new salsa made by women who are fired up about the next phase of their lives. The women are working to recover from homelessness and become self-sufficient.

They live in the emergency shelter of the Center for Transforming Lives, a nonprofit in Fort Worth.

"'Fired Up!' is a work-training program which hires homeless women living in the Center for Transforming Live’s emergency shelter," spokeswoman Lynsday Hoover explained. "The trainees prepare, package and sell salsa while earning an income and learning tangible, practical employment skills and soft skills such as communication, teamwork and problem-solving. The women pair the work-training program with case management and counseling, all in an effort to recover from homelessness and become self-sufficient."

The Center's Fired Up! is just getting started, so the ladies are only producing small batches of the salsa.

You can buy it at the Center's other social enterprise:

The Resale Shop

6500 Camp Bowie Blvd.

Fort Worth

The salsa costs $8 a jar.

And, Hoover added, "I would be remiss not to write that monetary donations to support homeless services, such as the Fired Up! job training program can be made online."

More about the Center for Transforming Lives:

The Center for Transforming Lives has a long and deep Fort Worth history. It began in 1907 as the first YWCA in Texas, and throughout the decades has worked on behalf of homeless and impoverished women and children. Today, the Center provides free and subsidized day care for low-income families, a homeless recovery and prevention program, and financial education.