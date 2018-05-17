Women More Prone to Serious Knee Injuries Than Men

Every year millions of patients visit a doctor or hospital due to knee pain or injury. According to sports medicine experts, women are more prone to serious knee injuries than men.

Female athletes are five to six times more likely than men to suffer a major knee injury, usually an ACL tear, every year, Parkland Hospital experts said.

“The issue points to anatomy,” said Kim Hemmig who is a physical therapist at Parkland Hospital in Dallas. “If you have weak hip muscles your knees will tend to be out of alignment and bow inward. Overtime this will cause a lot of pain."



Female hormones can also play a role. An imbalance of estrogen levels will cause pain as well, Parkland Hospital experts said.

Proper training and conditioning can help prevent injuries.

"If you work on strengthening your hip muscles, your knees will be in a better position so you are at a lesser risk for an ACL tear,” Hemmig said.

Exercises such as partial squats, side lying leg lifts, step ups, calf raises, and straight leg raises can strengthen hips and knees, Hemmig said. Certain foods can help decrease inflammation.

Women who experience frequent knee pain should consume more dark green veggies, blueberries, raw nuts and seeds like almonds, pecans, and walnuts, and Omega 3’s, Parkland Hospital experts said.