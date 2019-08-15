Women Attacked While Walking Dogs in McKinney

Police in McKinney are searching for the man who's suspected of attacking two women while they walked with their dogs.

The incidents were reported Saturday and Sunday nights in neighborhoods near the Eldorado Country Club, police warned in a Facebook post.

In the first incident, a woman reported to police that she was walking her dog at about 9:45 p.m. when she was approached from behind and restrained by a man. She ran to a nearby home for safety as the suspect escaped in a small, 4-door sedan colored light blue, silver or gray, police said.

The following night a woman was walking her dog between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. when she twice noticed a man jogging near her, police said. Despite trying to avoid him, he grabbed her from behind, kissed her on the neck and tried her pull her away from her front door, police said.

Police described the man as being mixed race or Hispanic, in his early 20s and more than 6-feet tall. He has an average build, dark hair in a buzz cut, dark eyes and was last seen wearing a t-shirt with dark shorts.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to contact police Det. Owens at 972-547-2819 or email cowens@mckinneytexas.org.