A woman's body was found laying on the shoulder of the eastbound side of Interstate 30 early Sunday morning in Dallas, police say.

The woman was not moving and was bleeding from her head, according to the Dallas Police Department. Police said medical staff at Baylor University Medical Center told them the woman's injuries were consistent with being hit by car or being involved in a crash.

Police said witnesses called them at 1:26 a.m. Sunday to report the body laying on the shoulder of the eastbound side of I-30, near the Interstate 45/U.S. 75 split.

Witnesses told police they called 911 when they drove by and saw the body on the side of the highway.

Rock Hitting Super Blood Wolf Moon Caught on Camera

A piece of rock that detached from a comet slammed into the so-called Super Wolf Blood Moon during its eclipse phase on Jan. 20. (Published Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019)

Police said there was no suspect or suspect vehicle description and it was unknown how the woman was struck.