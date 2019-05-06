Denton police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence at the Providence Place Apartments on May 5, 2019.

The Denton Police Department in investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found Sunday night in an unlocked apartment.

Denton Public Safety Dispatch received a report of a suspicious person just before 10 p.m. Sunday at the Providence Place Apartments, at 2400 Stockbridge Road.

It was there that, according to police, officers entered an apartment through an unlocked door to check on the welfare of the occupants. Inside the residence they found a woman dead with 'obvious signs of trauma.'

The woman's name will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office after her next of kin has been notified; the ME is conducting an autopsy to determine her cause of death.

Police are now looking for the suspicious person reported in the initial call.

Check back and refresh this page for updates on this story.