The body of an unidentified woman was found in a drainage ditch in Dallas Friday, April 19, 2019.

Dallas police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found Friday afternoon in a drainage culvert.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found by a passerby who called police.

Officers arrived and secured the area east of the intersection of Bruton Road and N. Masters Drive, just west of Mesquite.

The woman's cause of death has not yet been determined.



