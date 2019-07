Police in Addison are investigating after a woman in her 80's was found dead at an apartment complex, Monday, July 1, 2019.

The incident happened in the 4800 block of Westgrove Drive around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said this is a "potential homicide." They are currently interviewing neighbors and witnesses.

So far there have been no arrest. Addison police did say a man was seen running from the area at the time of the event.

