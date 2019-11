Two males carjacked the woman and shot at her about 4 a.m. Nov. 17, 2019, in the 3300 block of Weisenberger Drive, near Bernal Drive and Singleton Boulevard, police said.

A bullet grazed a woman’s head during a carjacking Sunday morning in West Dallas, police say.

Two males carjacked the woman and shot at her about 4 a.m. in the 3300 block of Weisenberger Drive, near Bernal Drive and Singleton Boulevard, police said.

The bullet grazed the woman’s head, and she was taken to a local hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

The carjacking suspects remain at-large, police said.

