Woman With Dementia Missing Since Friday, Police Ask for Public's Help - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman With Dementia Missing Since Friday, Police Ask for Public's Help

By Catherine Park

Published 52 minutes ago

    Dallas Police Department

    Dallas police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who suffers from dementia.

    According to investigators, 71-year-old Mary Delbosque Flores was last seen on June 28 between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. in the 1000 block of Neosho Drive, Dallas.

    She was wearing a light purple colored polo shirt, blue jeans and grey shoes. Flores is described as being a Latin female, 4-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, has black and grey hair with brown eyes.

    She is diagnosed with dementia and police are asking for anyone who may know of Flores’ whereabouts to contact them at 214-671-4268.

