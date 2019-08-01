Woman Who Crashed Into Coppell Creek Identified

A woman who died after her car went off Interstate 35 and ended up in Grapevine Creek in Coppell Tuesday morning has been identified.

The Dallas police identified the woman as 55-year-old Sherry Larock.

Larock's car was seen in the murky water of the creek Tuesday morning not far from Freeport Parkway.

A man who spoke with NBC 5, Clifton Graber, identified himself as Larock's boyfriend of four months. He said he was waiting for her in Sherman but that she never showed up.

Graber, who lives in Paris, said Larock was a retired nurse who previously worked at UT Southwestern Medical Center and that she's survived by her daughter.

Dallas police said Larock was not wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation into what caused Larock's car to end up in the water is ongoing.