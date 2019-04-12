In a quiet Wise County neighborhood, miles from the nearest towns of Bridgeport and Decatur, folks in the Indian Trails subdivision are pondering a mystery, Thursday, April 11, 2019.

An unidentified woman who disappeared after being recorded begging for help outside a secluded, gated Wise County neighborhood earlier this week has been identified and found safe, according to investigators.

The Wise County Sheriff's Office released the video earlier this week of a woman outside a security gate Tuesday afternoon saying she was "really scared" and urging someone to "please open your gate."

The woman is then seen in the video looking around before suddenly darting into the nearby woods. Police searched the area for the woman but found no sign of her or of any foul play.

On Friday morning, a woman called the sheriff's department claiming to be the woman in the video. Two sheriff's deputies traveled into the Metroplex to meet with the woman and verified that she was the same person seen in the video and that she appeared to be safe and well.

The woman, age 36, was not identified by deputies and investigators did not say why she left the message she did, how she ended up in such a remote location or how she got back home.

Wise County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Craig Johnson said Thursday the mysterious case was a "really strange deal" and that, "You have to know where you're going to be able to get to where she was seen."

The sheriff's department said investigators will follow-up with the woman in the next few days.