Woman Wearing Romper Forced to Cover Up in Order to Board Flight to Houston

By Syan Rhodes / KPRC Houston

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    A Houston doctor is speaking out after she was forced to cover up her outfit on an American Airlines flight last month.

    In a tweet June 30, Dr. Tisha Rowe shared a photo of what she was wearing, which was a romper-style outfit.

    Rowe said she was almost to her seat on the Miami-bound flight when she was asked by flight attendants to step off the plane. Rowe said they then confronted her about what she was wearing, though they never specifically said what was wrong with the outfit.

    You can read the full story from our media partners at KPRC in Houston by clicking here.

