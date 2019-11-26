Investigators in Parker County are hoping someone can help them identify the woman in this photograph they say took a baby Jesus figurine from a nativity scene.

The decorations were installed Saturday in front of a home on the 100 block of Miramar Circle just hours before a woman walked up to the manger at about 8:40 p.m.

The homeowner, who said he installed a camera system to discourage vandals and theft, said the woman walked up to the manger at about 8:40 p.m. and knelt down in front of the Jesus figurine before making off with the baby and several other decorations.

Perhaps, "the suspect needed Jesus more than we do," the homeowner told investigators.

The woman was described as white, petite, between 20 and 30 years old with medium-length, auburn-colored hair and red and white checkered Vans shoes. A cast of her footprint showed she wore approximately a size 7 shoe. She was wearing a black beanie with a frown-face logo, black yoga-type pants and a black hoodie with a moth graphic design on the front. Police said she may have also been wearing black paint under her eyes, black fingernails, fake eyelashes and gold hoop earrings.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said "thieves have sunk to a new low in taking the baby Jesus from a nativity scene." Despite reports of thefts and vandalism of Christmas displays ever year, Fowler added "This almost seems incomprehensible to us in this day-and-age."

Fowler added anyone with information about this crime, who knows the identity of the suspect, is strongly encouraged to contact Parker County Crime Stoppers. You may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers, at 817-599-5555.

Tipsters could earn a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved.