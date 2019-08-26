Woman Uses Power Tool to Break Into Botox Clinic - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Uses Power Tool to Break Into Botox Clinic

Police say the woman got away with anti-aging products

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Police in Sugar Land are looking for a woman who used a grinding saw to break into a Botox clinic.

    The break-in happened at the Botox RN MD Spa in Sugar Land, Texas, on Friday night.

    The woman was caught on surveillance video pulling up in front of the clinic in a Mercedes SUV. She uses a grinding saw to cut through the front of the office. She is then seen climbing through the hole she created to get into the office. 

    Police say the woman got away with anti-aging products.

    If you have any information about the woman's identity, you are asked to call 281-275-2540.

