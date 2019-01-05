Woman Dies After Crash at Dallas Intersection

A woman was killed after a wreck early Saturday morning.

According to Dallas police, a woman driving a black Hyundai Elantra was headed southbound at 4400 Pear Ridge Drive at Frankford Road.

She stopped at the flashing red lights and made a left turn at the intersection before it was safe to do so, according to police.

Her car was then hit by an oncoming white Ford Ranger pickup truck on the driver’s side.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and no charges will be filed against him at this time.

Police will not release the identity of the woman until her family has been notified.