Woman Struck, Killed by Vehicle in North Fort Worth

One woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a vehicle in north Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, police say.

One woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a vehicle in north Fort Worth Wednesday evening, police say.

The incident happened at about 6:17 p.m. in the 4700 block of Boat Club Road, just north of Azle Avenue, Fort Worth police said.

Police said the woman, who was in her 20s, was crossing the street when she was struck by a passing vehicle.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m., police said.

Hundreds of Oklahoma Inmates Set Free

More than 400 prisoners were released Monday as part of the largest commutation of sentences in U.S. history. NBC's Jay Gray reports. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019)

Police did not offer any information about the car or its driver.