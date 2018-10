A woman was struck by several vehicles overnight while she walked on the freeway in Fort Worth.

According to police, the woman had been walking on two lanes of the E. Freeway going eastbound on the 4600 block when she was struck by a car.

While she was lying on the highway after the first impact, she was struck by another two vehicles.

The woman died from her injuries and all drivers pulled over to cooperate with officers.

