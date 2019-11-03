A 29-year-old Dallas woman is accused of forcing two minor family members into sexual encounters with men at various hotels over several months, police said.

Victoria Nicole Bautista, who lives in Far East Dallas, is in Dallas County Jail where she faces charges of compelling prostitution under age 18, continuous trafficking of a child under 18 and theft. Her total bail was set at $201,000.

Bautista is accused of forcing two girls into repeated paid sexual encounters between March 12 and Oct. 15 and taking the money, according to police documents. According to the affidavit, one of the victims is a preteen and the other is a teenager.

