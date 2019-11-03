Woman Sold Girls From Her Own Family for Sex at Dallas Hotels, Police Say - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Woman Sold Girls From Her Own Family for Sex at Dallas Hotels, Police Say

According to the affidavit, one of the victims is a preteen and the other is a teenager

By Loyd Brumfield - The Dallas Morning News

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Woman Sold Girls From Her Own Family for Sex at Dallas Hotels, Police Say
    Dallas County Jail | NBC 5 News
    Victoria Nicole Bautista

    A 29-year-old Dallas woman is accused of forcing two minor family members into sexual encounters with men at various hotels over several months, police said.

    Victoria Nicole Bautista, who lives in Far East Dallas, is in Dallas County Jail where she faces charges of compelling prostitution under age 18, continuous trafficking of a child under 18 and theft. Her total bail was set at $201,000.

    Bautista is accused of forcing two girls into repeated paid sexual encounters between March 12 and Oct. 15 and taking the money, according to police documents. According to the affidavit, one of the victims is a preteen and the other is a teenager.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Photos: The Maria Fire Burns in the Hills of Ventura County

    [NATL-LA] Photos: The Maria Fire Burns in the Hills of Ventura County
    Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices