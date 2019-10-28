Woman Shot in Leg During Robbery in Deep Ellum

A woman was shot in her leg during a robbery in Deep Ellum late Sunday night, police said.

A woman was shot during a robbery Sunday night in Deep Ellum, police say.

The shooting was reported about 10:10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Elm Street, where a woman had a bullet wound to one of her legs. Police said she was hospitalized with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

Police said they believed the woman was held at gunpoint by three robbers. Police described the suspects as men aged in the late teens to early 20s.

No other details were released.

Dallas police are investigating the shooting.