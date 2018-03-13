A woman was transported to a hospital after a man opened fire on her car in a Fort Worth parking lot Monday night, police say.

The shooting was reported at about 10:13 p.m. in the 5300 block of East Rosedale Street, on the city's east side.

According to police, a woman drove into the apartment complex parking lot when she was approached by a man, who fired multiple shots at her through the window.

The gunman left the area before officers arrived.

The woman, who was not identified, was transported to a hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police said she was conscious and speaking with paramedics.

No further information was released.

