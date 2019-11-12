Woman Shot and Pushed Out of Car in Dallas: Police

A woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Dallas Monday night, police say.

According to Dallas Police, officers responded to 4749 Urban Avenue around 11:25 p.m.

Police say that when they arrived, they discovered that an approximately 30-year-old woman had been shot in the thigh. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but she is expected to survive her injuries, police say.

Witnesses told police that they saw the woman being pushed out of a car and onto the sidewalk before police arrived.

Which Airlines and Airports Are Delayed the Most?

Data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics reveal which airlines and airports have had the most delays from January to August, 2019. They also show which carriers and airports have done a great job getting you to your destination on time. (Published Monday, Nov. 11, 2019)

Police say it is currently unknown where the shooting actually occurred, but they do not believe that it occurred at the location where the woman was found.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.