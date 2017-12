Terrell police are investigating after a woman's car was stolen from a parking lot near an outlet mall Friday. (Published Friday, Dec. 29, 2017)

Terrell police are investigating after a woman's car was stolen from a parking lot near an outlet mall Friday.

Police say the woman interrupted two men breaking into her car at the Tanger Outlets. The men then shot her several times with a BB gun, snatched her keys and got away in her car.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Police are searching for a 2008 tan Honda Civic with Texas license plate JYL 2149. The vehicle has hail damage to the roof and a Dr. Who license plate holder.